en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dyad, Inc. Launched as XDimensional Technologies and I-Engineering Merge

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Dyad, Inc. Launched as XDimensional Technologies and I-Engineering Merge

As the dawn of 2024 ushers in a new era in the insurance industry, two previously standalone entities, XDimensional Technologies and I-Engineering, have joined forces under a new brand – Dyad, Inc. This strategic merger, backed by Serent Capital, aims to bolster service offerings for key players across the insurance industry, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers.

Embracing a Global Vision

Launching as a global team of innovators, Dyad is committed to delivering positive outcomes for its customers. With a solid customer base comprising over 400 organizations, Dyad intends to sustain its growth trajectory across various segments of the insurance industry. The company will incorporate all software and services previously offered by XDimensional Technologies and I-Engineering under its expanded umbrella.

Leadership and Future Prospects

Lani Cathey, the newly appointed CEO of Dyad, expresses palpable excitement about the brand’s launch and the integration of the two companies. She underscores that the merger is synergetic, leading to a more comprehensive portfolio of insurance solutions. Dyad’s vision extends beyond a mere merger of services; it represents a commitment to redefine insurance technology through continuous enhancements of its solutions. The goal: to empower customers to grow and evolve their businesses, deliver superior customer service, and gain invaluable business insights.

Dyad’s Nexsure Insurance Platform

Dyad’s Nexsure Insurance Platform, a sophisticated and scalable offering, is set to become a game-changer in insurance distribution. It caters to all stakeholders, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers. The platform is designed to streamline insurance processing, improve customer service, and offer insightful business management for a variety of insurance lines and products. It facilitates a digital experience throughout the entire distribution and policy lifecycle, with automation of critical workflows and integrated relationship management and automation tools. Moreover, the platform boasts robust reporting and management tools, document management, and is hosted in the secure and reliable Microsoft Azure Public Cloud.

To learn more about the newly launched Dyad and its offerings, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.dyadtech.com.

0
Business United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revolutionizing Law Practice: Pierson Ferdinand LLP Launches as a Tech-Driven Law Firm

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Rohatyn Group Elevates Michael DeAngelo as Partner, Aims for Future Growth

By Momen Zellmi

Volato Skyrockets as the Leading HondaJet Operator in the U.S.

By Nitish Verma

Tanzanian Corporation LAKAIRO to Pay Over 4 Billion Shillings in Tax Evasion Case

By Israel Ojoko

Alpha Exploration Ltd. Extended Private Placement Set to Close on Janu ...
@Business · 2 mins
Alpha Exploration Ltd. Extended Private Placement Set to Close on Janu ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Fintech Future: Insights from Eugene Ludwig

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Fintech Future: Insights from Eugene Ludwig
Behind Slay the Spire’s Visual Issues: A Tale of $70 Monitors and Boundless Passion

By Salman Khan

Behind Slay the Spire's Visual Issues: A Tale of $70 Monitors and Boundless Passion
Citigroup’s Stock Price and Earnings to Double in Three Years, Predicts Wells Fargo

By Waqas Arain

Citigroup's Stock Price and Earnings to Double in Three Years, Predicts Wells Fargo
Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online Electronics Retail

By Muhammad Jawad

Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online Electronics Retail
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Republican Presidential Race Resumes: A Tale of Strategies and Dominance
12 seconds
2024 Republican Presidential Race Resumes: A Tale of Strategies and Dominance
Porcupine Plain Unites: Overwhelming Support for Toddler Battling Cancer
15 seconds
Porcupine Plain Unites: Overwhelming Support for Toddler Battling Cancer
Mamelodi Sundowns' 'Mad-Dog Mentality': A Test of Resilience Amidst Challenges
16 seconds
Mamelodi Sundowns' 'Mad-Dog Mentality': A Test of Resilience Amidst Challenges
Oxford City Suffers Defeat While Violence Mars Banbury United's Match
26 seconds
Oxford City Suffers Defeat While Violence Mars Banbury United's Match
WHO Updates Mental Health Guidelines to Broaden Global Treatment Scope
54 seconds
WHO Updates Mental Health Guidelines to Broaden Global Treatment Scope
Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration
2 mins
Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
3 mins
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
4 mins
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
4 mins
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app