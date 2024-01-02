Dyad, Inc. Launched as XDimensional Technologies and I-Engineering Merge

As the dawn of 2024 ushers in a new era in the insurance industry, two previously standalone entities, XDimensional Technologies and I-Engineering, have joined forces under a new brand – Dyad, Inc. This strategic merger, backed by Serent Capital, aims to bolster service offerings for key players across the insurance industry, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers.

Embracing a Global Vision

Launching as a global team of innovators, Dyad is committed to delivering positive outcomes for its customers. With a solid customer base comprising over 400 organizations, Dyad intends to sustain its growth trajectory across various segments of the insurance industry. The company will incorporate all software and services previously offered by XDimensional Technologies and I-Engineering under its expanded umbrella.

Leadership and Future Prospects

Lani Cathey, the newly appointed CEO of Dyad, expresses palpable excitement about the brand’s launch and the integration of the two companies. She underscores that the merger is synergetic, leading to a more comprehensive portfolio of insurance solutions. Dyad’s vision extends beyond a mere merger of services; it represents a commitment to redefine insurance technology through continuous enhancements of its solutions. The goal: to empower customers to grow and evolve their businesses, deliver superior customer service, and gain invaluable business insights.

Dyad’s Nexsure Insurance Platform

Dyad’s Nexsure Insurance Platform, a sophisticated and scalable offering, is set to become a game-changer in insurance distribution. It caters to all stakeholders, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers. The platform is designed to streamline insurance processing, improve customer service, and offer insightful business management for a variety of insurance lines and products. It facilitates a digital experience throughout the entire distribution and policy lifecycle, with automation of critical workflows and integrated relationship management and automation tools. Moreover, the platform boasts robust reporting and management tools, document management, and is hosted in the secure and reliable Microsoft Azure Public Cloud.

To learn more about the newly launched Dyad and its offerings, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.dyadtech.com.