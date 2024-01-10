DXC Technology to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results on February 1

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), known for its prowess in modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and securing scalability across various cloud environments, has announced its upcoming financial results release date. On February 1, 2024, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), the company will make public its third-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Following the release of the results, senior management will conduct a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. EST on the same day. Domestic and international callers can participate using dial-in numbers and a passcode. Specifically, domestic callers can use the number 888-330-2455, while international callers should dial +1-240-789-2717, with the passcode for all participants being 4164760.

Access to Results and Replay Information

The webcast audio and presentation slides will be accessible through a link on the DXC Technology Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be available until February 8, 2024, using the same dial-in numbers and passcode. Additionally, the company will post a transcript of the conference call on its Investor Relations website for public perusal.

DXC Technology: A Trusted IT Partner

DXC Technology, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DXC, is renowned for helping global companies manage their critical systems and operations. It is trusted by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations for its services that enhance performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. However, the company also includes cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in its press release, underlining the potential risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance, including factors amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.