DWS Secures 22,000 Sq Ft Lease Renewal at Las Olas Centre I, Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale's commercial real estate scene witnesses a significant leasing development as DWS signs a long-term lease renewal for 22,000 square feet at Las Olas Centre I, a prominent office building in the city. Gunster, a longstanding tenant for almost two decades, commits to another 11 years in the 210,225-square-foot facility. Stream Realty Partners' Managing Director Greg Katz and Senior Vice President Carlyle Coffin represented the tenant, with ComReal's President Tim Talbot and Senior Director Andy Ackerman advocating for the ownership.

Strategic Real Estate Move

DWS's decision to renew its lease at Las Olas Centre I underscores the property's strategic value in Fort Lauderdale's commercial landscape. Acquired in March 2014 for $204 million from USAA Real Estate, the 15-story mid-rise is part of a larger two-building campus exceeding 469,000 square feet. The building, which came online in 1997, boasts amenities such as floor plates averaging 20,885 square feet, eight passenger elevators, ample parking, and significant retail space. Its tenants, including Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, KPMG, and Rubin Group Inc., highlight the building's appeal to top-tier companies.

Enhancing Business and Lifestyle

Las Olas Centre I is not just a business hub but also a lifestyle enhancer for its occupants. The LEED Gold-certified facility is strategically located at 450 E. Las Olas Blvd, offering easy access to downtown Fort Lauderdale and a plethora of dining options. Proximity to the South Harbor Plaza shopping center and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport further elevates its desirability as a business location. Moreover, Las Olas Centre II, its sister building, adds to the campus's allure with its renovated conference center and additional retail spaces.

Impact on Fort Lauderdale's Commercial Sector

This lease renewal marks a significant vote of confidence in Fort Lauderdale's commercial real estate market. The commitment by Gunster to extend its stay for another 11 years underlines the property's enduring appeal and the city's growing status as a business hub. The transaction not only stabilizes the occupancy rates at Las Olas Centre I but also signals positive momentum in the market, potentially attracting further investments and tenancies in the area.

The strategic renewal of the lease at Las Olas Centre I by DWS serves as a testament to the property's value and Fort Lauderdale's vibrant commercial landscape. As businesses continue to seek locations that offer both professional and lifestyle benefits, developments like this underscore the importance of strategic real estate decisions in shaping the future of cities. The enduring partnership between Gunster and Las Olas Centre I exemplifies the potential for long-term success when companies choose locations that align with their values and operational needs.