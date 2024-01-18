Dwindling Resale Prices of Used EVs: A Roadblock to Mass Adoption?

Recent market research indicates a significant decrease in the prices of used electric vehicles (EVs), down by approximately 30% year-over-year. While this dip in prices could seem advantageous for potential buyers, it raises concerns about its impact on the future uptake of EVs. The worry being, low resale values could dissuade mainstream consumers from embracing EVs.

A Challenging Landscape for EVs

Analysts like Karl Brauer from iSeeCars highlight that EVs grapple with practical limitations and cost-related hurdles, which can be a deterrence for their mass appeal. On the brighter side, EVs are capturing a growing market share of new car sales, accounting for over 8% through October of the year, as reported by J.D. Power.

Scott Case, CEO of Recurrent, believes that the issue lies not in the demand for EVs but in their affordability. Financial constraints and high-interest rates, especially in the current economic climate, play a significant role in shaping consumers' decisions. Advocates of EVs argue that these vehicles are generally more cost-effective than gasoline-powered cars, with benefits such as lower fuel and maintenance costs due to fewer moving parts.

The Resale Value Dilemma

The resale value of a vehicle significantly impacts the total cost of ownership. This is where the reduced resale values of used EVs could pose a significant challenge to their broader adoption. Edmunds' Q3 2023 Used Vehicle Report highlights concerns that the reduced resale values of used EVs could become an obstacle to new EV purchases.

The European market also reflects a similar trend. Tesla, for instance, has reduced the prices of its Model Y across Europe by up to 9% in Germany, even as the government rolls back on its EV incentives. As a result, other automakers like VW and BYD are also slashing prices to stay competitive.

The root of the used car shortage can be traced back to supply chain issues of 2021 and 2022, which have led to an ongoing scarcity. With the average transaction price for new vehicles in the U.S. dropping 2.4% year over year in December 2023, used EVs are now becoming a viable alternative to new models. However, a recent move by Hertz, the largest U.S. fleet operator of EVs, to sell 20,000 electric vehicles for gas-powered cars due to high repair costs and weak demand, could impact the second-hand EV market.