Law

Dwayne Preston: Bowie's Historic First Black Police Chief Tackles Rising Crime

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Dwayne Preston: Bowie’s Historic First Black Police Chief Tackles Rising Crime

In the city of Bowie, Maryland, a significant change is underway as Dwayne Preston takes the helm as the city’s new police chief. Not only is this a new era for the Bowie police department, but it’s also a historic moment, as Preston becomes the first-ever Black police chief for the city. His appointment comes at a time when the city is grappling with a surge in crime, with a 56% increase in car thefts and at least nine carjackings reported in the past year.

Preston’s Battle Against Rising Crime

Chief Preston is not one to shy away from challenges. His dedicated service in the department for 12 years testifies to his commitment to public safety and law & order. The rising crime rates, particularly the dramatic increase in car thefts and carjackings, have understandably been a cause for concern among residents. However, Preston is committed to taking this head-on. The police department, under his guidance, has already taken proactive measures to adjust patrols and bolster investigative efforts.

Strengthening Community Ties

But Preston’s vision goes beyond just tackling crime rates. He acknowledges the critical role that the police play in the community and aims to strengthen these ties. He plans to increase police involvement in community activities and hold monthly meetings with residents. These steps are designed to not only improve communication between the police and the community but also build mutual trust and respect.

A Vision of Service and Integrity

As he steps into the role of the city’s third police chief, Preston carries with him a vision of service, integrity, and unity. He has reiterated his commitment to serving the community and ensuring the safety of its residents. In his words, he seeks to foster a ‘sense of family’ within the community – a testament to his dedication and the values he brings to his new role.

Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

