Dwayne Johnson's Hilarious Encounter with 'Naked' John Cena at Oscars 2024

During a captivating segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared an unexpected and amusing encounter with John Cena at the recent Oscars ceremony. The 51-year-old wrestler-turned-actor recounted how, amidst mingling with Hollywood's elite like Al Pacino and Sally Field, he stumbled upon a 'naked' John Cena, leading to an uproarious moment backstage. Cena's appearance, part of a comedic tribute to a past Oscars incident, left audiences both in-studio and at home in stitches.

Advertisment

Unexpected Run-ins and Comedy Gold

Johnson, known for his charismatic presence and quick wit, described the scene backstage at the Oscars. As he navigated the labyrinth of celebrities, he encountered Cena in a state of partial nudity, a setup for a comedic bit paying homage to the 1974 Oscars streaker. This spectacle was not just a testament to Cena and Kimmel's sense of humor but also highlighted the unpredictable nature of live television. Johnson's narration of the event on Jimmy Kimmel's show underscores the blend of entertainment worlds, where wrestling and Hollywood intersect in delightfully unexpected ways.

WrestleMania Promotion Missed?

Advertisment

Kimmel, seizing the moment, suggested that Johnson missed an opportunity to promote WrestleMania by not 'attacking' Cena then and there. This jest, bridging the gap between their professional wrestling personas and their current entertainment ventures, illustrates the ongoing camaraderie and rivalry that exists between the two stars. Johnson's recount of the incident, filled with laughter and good-natured ribbing, showcased the playful dynamics often found among wrestlers, even when they cross over into mainstream media fame.

From Wrestling Rings to Red Carpets

The conversation on Kimmel's couch went beyond just recollecting a humorous Oscars night anecdote. It delved into Johnson's return to WWE, his enjoyment of playing the 'heel,' and even his ventures outside wrestling, like his men's skin care line, Papatui. This discussion highlighted how wrestlers like Johnson and Cena have diversified their careers, engaging in activities that span various facets of entertainment and entrepreneurship, all while maintaining their larger-than-life personas.

The encounter between Johnson and Cena at the Oscars, though humorous, underscores the multifaceted careers wrestlers can build in and out of the ring. Their ability to entertain, whether through scripted matches or spontaneous moments at award shows, reveals the enduring appeal of these athletes-turned-entertainers. As they continue to navigate their careers, fans can look forward to more unexpected run-ins and collaborations that blend the worlds of wrestling, film, and television in entertaining and surprising ways.