DWAC Sees Significant Trading Volume and Share Price Movement in Recent Session

On NASDAQ, the Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) witnessed a significant surge in its trading volume during the last session. With 5.36 million shares changing hands, the trading volume was considerably higher than its average.

The company's stock closed at $26.38, a 3.13% rise for the day, thus pushing the firm's market cap to $981.60 million.

DWAC's Market Performance

Although this closing price is 8.79% lower than its 52-week high of $28.70, it is significantly higher by 53.22% than its 52-week low of $12.34. DWAC's average trading volume over the last 10 days stood at 3.22 million shares, while the three-month average was 690.80K shares.

The stock's beta, a measure of its volatility in comparison to the market as a whole, stood at 6.44, indicating that DWAC's stock is more volatile than the market.

Positive Performance Over Various Periods

DWAC has posted positive performance across different periods. The year-to-date increase for the company stands at 50.74%, while the 5-day increase is 55.91%. The stock's 30-day performance shows a 47.95% increase.

Upcoming Quarterly Report and Dividend Expectations

The next quarterly report is expected in February and investors are optimistic about improved dividends despite the company facing debt challenges.

Insiders hold a minor stake of 3.78% of DWAC's shares, while institutions hold a slightly higher stake at 4.15%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP and Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. are the top institutional holders of DWAC, owning 1.55% and 0.19% of outstanding shares respectively.

The stock is deemed extremely overbought on RSI14, indicating a possible selling opportunity. However, the market is unpredictable and investors are advised to conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.