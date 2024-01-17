Dutch Bros to Relocate Part of Corporate Staff to Phoenix Amid Rapid Expansion

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its rapidly expanding markets in the southern and southwestern United States, Dutch Bros, the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain, is set to relocate a significant portion of its corporate support staff to an office near Phoenix, Arizona. The company's new CEO, Christine Barone, who worked in Arizona before joining Dutch Bros, will be based in the state, closer to the heart of the growing customer base.

Corporate Restructuring for Expansion

About 40% of the Dutch Bros' support staff will be shifted to Phoenix, comprising both those relocated from Oregon and new hires in Arizona. The exact number of job transfers remains unspecified, owing to a regulatory quiet period preceding the announcement of their fourth-quarter financial results. The company's decision to move support staff to Phoenix underpins a strategic human resources initiative, aimed at leveraging the local talent pool and sustaining a strong company culture amid expansion.

Maintaining Roots Amidst Growth

Dutch Bros' headquarters will continue to be in Grants Pass, Oregon, the town where the company began as a pushcart in 1992. Founder and chairman, Travis Boersma, reiterated that Grants Pass will retain its status as the company's home, with the roasting plant and some offices remaining in place. The move to Phoenix, offering more direct flights to the areas where Dutch Bros operates, is seen as a means to provide better corporate support to the drive-thru shops.

Positioning for Aggressive Growth

Having ended the previous year with 831 shops across 16 states, Dutch Bros plans to operate nearly 1,000 locations by the end of 2024. An executive team restructuring is underway to support this ambitious expansion, including appointing a former Starbucks executive as the new CEO, and introducing a new CFO, president of operations, and chief people officer. Despite the partial relocation, Boersma maintains that Dutch Bros continues to be an Oregon company, with Grants Pass at the heart of its identity.