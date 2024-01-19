Duskin and Stephens Foundation Announces 2024 Scholarship Applications

In a significant move demonstrating commitment to the families of U.S. Special Operations personnel, the Duskin and Stephens Foundation has announced the opening of the application period for its 2024 scholarships. These scholarships are aimed at providing financial aid to students from K-12 grade levels, who are dependents of current Special Operations military personnel, including soldiers, sailors, airmen, or Marines. The scholarships will be specifically available to those attending state or federally accredited private schools.

Substantial Financial Aid for Military Families

In a bid to alleviate the financial burdens faced by military families in the pursuit of education, the foundation grants scholarships that cover up to $3,000 of tuition costs annually for three consecutive years. This amounts to a substantial sum of $9,000 aimed at easing the education expenses for the young scholars. The applications for these life-changing scholarships will remain open until March 15.

A Legacy of Support

The Duskin and Stephens Foundation has a rich legacy of supporting the Special Operations community. To date, the foundation has provided over $700,000 in scholarships, offering significant financial relief to countless military families. The scholarships are not merely financial aid; they represent the foundation's commitment to stand by these families during times of need.

More Than Just Scholarships

While the scholarships are a significant part of the foundation's efforts, they align with a broader mission. The Duskin and Stephens Foundation seeks to offer both financial and emotional support to the Special Operations community through various programs. These initiatives are reflective of the foundation's core belief: to serve those who serve the nation.