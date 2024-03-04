Dusk for a Hitman Debuts Exclusive Poster, Starring Éric Bruneau in Saban Films' Latest Thriller

Saban Films unveils an exclusive first look at Dusk for a Hitman, a gripping action thriller that pits a hitman against his most formidable adversary yet: his own family. Directed by Raymond St-Jean and featuring Éric Bruneau in a riveting lead role, the film explores themes of loyalty, survival, and betrayal.

Unveiling the Hunter

Dusk for a Hitman introduces viewers to Donald Lavoie, portrayed by Éric Bruneau, a hitman entangled in a web of mob loyalty and familial ties. Tasked with an unthinkable mission by mob boss Claude Dubois, Donald faces the ultimate test when detectives offer him a lifeline, transforming him from predator to potential prey. The exclusive poster captures Bruneau in a menacing stance, encapsulating the film's intense narrative through its stark imagery and compelling tagline: "The hunter becomes the hunted."

Raymond St-Jean, known for his work on films like Cabaret Neiges Noires and Louise Lecavalier: Sur son Cheval de Feu, directs this suspenseful tale, co-written with Martin Girard. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Benoît Gouin, Rose-Marie Perreault, and Sylvain Marcel, bringing depth and authenticity to this high-stakes drama. Producers Paul Cadieux and Michel Ouellette bring their extensive experience to the project, ensuring a cinematic experience that's both engaging and visually stunning.

Anticipation Builds for Release

After a successful world premiere at the Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma in February 2023, Dusk for a Hitman is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its digital and On Demand release in the United States on April 19, 2024. The film's intricate plot, compelling characters, and intense action sequences promise to deliver an unforgettable thriller experience.

As Dusk for a Hitman prepares for its much-anticipated release, fans and newcomers alike can look forward to a film that explores the complexities of human nature against the backdrop of the criminal underworld. With its blend of suspense, drama, and action, Raymond St-Jean's latest venture is poised to make a significant impact on the thriller genre.