Durham Public Schools Faces Backlash Over Payroll Errors and Reduced Salaries

In a startling revelation, Durham Public Schools (DPS) has placed its Chief Financial Officer, Paul LeSieur, on suspension following a significant administrative error that led to overpayments in employee paychecks. Spanning from July to December 2023, the error was traced to a faulty salary implementation for classified staff.

Error in Salary Implementation

As the dust began to settle on the initial glitch, DPS employees unearthed a second discrepancy. This revolved around a change in the salary schedule that failed to recognize their years of service in other districts or sectors. Consequently, the new pay scale has resulted in reduced salaries for some employees. Barbara Tapper, a physical therapist with the district, saw her pay scale drop drastically from Step 30 to Step 11. This adjustment translated into a significant $1,600 monthly decrease in her salary.

Staff Discontent and Confusion

The unexpected salary adjustments have sparked feelings of disrespect and confusion among the staff. Jessica Boyter, an occupational therapist in the district who also faced a salary reduction, called the district's communication on the matter both insulting and alarming.

DPS's Response and Future Plans

In response to the escalating discontent, the school district has assured that affected employees will soon be placed on the correct salary step. The next paycheck will reflect an increase in pay per step compared to the previous year. School Board Chair Bettina Umstead has acknowledged the impact on employees and confirmed that the administration is actively working towards a resolution. Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga extended his apologies for the inconvenience caused by the unintentional error. DPS is also planning to host meetings for staff to address their concerns and provide clear answers to their questions.