Duquesne Light Braces for Severe Weather, Prepares for High Winds in Pittsburgh

As the chilling winds whip through Pittsburgh, power company crews from Duquesne Light Company (DLC) are bracing themselves for the storm. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, anticipating gusts that could reach up to 45 miles per hour, and the power company is in a race against time and nature to minimize damage.

Expecting More Damage, Preparing More Resources

Hollie Geitner, the communications director at Duquesne Light, expressed that the company is preparing for more severe damage from this storm compared to previous ones. To deal with the impending challenges, DLC has escalated its staffing levels, with dedicated teams working extended 16-hour shifts.

The company has not only bolstered its field teams but also augmented its operation center and customer service, expecting a surge in calls regarding power outages and related issues. DLC’s preparation comes in the wake of restoring approximately 5,000 outages caused by recent weather events.

Challenges and Delays in Repair Work

While the company moves swiftly to restore power, the extreme weather conditions could potentially cause delays in repair work. The use of bucket trucks, crucial for most repair work, could be hindered if the winds remain sustained.

Technological Enhancements and Customer Advisory

Despite the adversities, Duquesne Light is not backing down. The company has updated its operations center with a new digital map and is consistently working on technical enhancements to improve storm response times. It is also actively notifying customers about power outages in their area via email or text messages.

Geitner has advised residents to keep their electronic devices charged and have an alternate source of heat ready. She assured that the company is doing everything within its power to restore electricity. Customers are encouraged to report power outages through the power company’s website for the quickest response.