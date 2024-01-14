en English
Education

Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament

On January 14, 2024, Dunn School in Los Olivos, California, successfully wrapped up its 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational Speech and Debate Tournament. The tournament, an enduring tribute to the civil rights leader, saw the school’s own students making a significant impact, with senior Alex Grenier and freshman Husna Balaven making their school proud.

Alex Grenier Shines in Spontaneous Argumentation

Alex Grenier, a senior at the school, emerged victorious in the Spontaneous Argumentation (SPAR) competition on Friday. A testament to his quick thinking and eloquence, Grenier’s win adds to the school’s laurels in the tournament.

Husna Balaven‘s Interpretive Speech Wins Hearts

The second day of the tournament saw another win for Dunn School. Freshman Husna Balaven clinched the top spot in the high school interpretive speech category. Her speech, inspired by Malcolm X, drew thought-provoking parallels between the iconic figure and Dr. King. She highlighted the evolving nature of their messages in a world that continues to grapple with issues of racial and social justice.

The Role of Speech and Debate in Education

Kalyan Balaven, the Head of School, drew attention to the significance of speech and debate in the educational landscape. He emphasized its role in nurturing critical thinking, research, organization, and communication skills. These are, as he noted, indispensable tools for success in higher education and beyond. The tournament, therefore, serves not only as a tribute to Dr. King’s legacy but also as a platform for students to hone these crucial skills.

As the 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational Speech and Debate Tournament came to a close, it left behind a legacy of inspired speeches, spirited debates, and a renewed commitment to the values espoused by Dr. King.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

