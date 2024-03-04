Dune: Awakening's Creative Leap: No Sandworm-Riding at Launch, Says Funcom's Joel Bylos

In an intriguing development for the upcoming survival MMO, Dune: Awakening, Funcom reveals that players will not be able to ride the iconic sandworms of Arrakis at launch. The game, developed by the same team behind Conan: Exiles, promises a rich open-world experience on the harsh planet but will omit the novel's famed sandworm-riding feature initially due to technical challenges, as explained by Creative Director Joel Bylos.

Sandworms: A Major Mechanic with Limitations

Despite the absence of sandworm-riding, Dune: Awakening will still feature these colossal creatures as a central gameplay mechanic. Players will navigate the deep desert of Arrakis, harvesting spice and evading the deadly worms. Bylos highlighted the technical and narrative hurdles in implementing sandworm-riding, emphasizing the need for a meaningful purpose within the game's context. Interestingly, the game will launch with only two factions, Harkonnens and Atreides, sidelining the Fremen and their intimate connection with sandworms.

Different Tone, Different Gameplay

Bylos also discussed the tonal and gameplay differences between Dune: Awakening and Conan: Exiles. While the latter embraced a certain level of rawness and sexuality, Dune takes a more philosophical and science fiction approach. This shift is reflected in the gameplay, with Dune emphasizing strategy and analysis over brute force. The absence of features like the controversial penis slider from Conan is a testament to the different direction Dune is taking, focusing more on intellectual engagement than physicality.

Future Possibilities and Player Approachability

The team at Funcom is open to the possibility of introducing sandworm-riding post-launch, along with a third faction. This openness suggests a dynamic and evolving game world that could expand in scope and complexity. Bylos also reassured players about the game's approachability, noting that while player-on-player violence exists, it's mitigated by unique mechanics, such as losing items primarily through encounters with sandworms rather than other players. This approach aims to make Dune: Awakening accessible to a broad audience, catering to both hardcore and casual gamers.

As Dune: Awakening moves closer to its release, the anticipation among fans of the franchise and survival MMO enthusiasts alike continues to build. The game promises to transport players to the unforgiving yet fascinating world of Arrakis, challenging them to survive and thrive amidst its many dangers. With its unique blend of strategy, survival, and deep lore, Dune: Awakening is poised to offer a fresh and engaging experience in the realm of online gaming.