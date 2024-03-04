Dune Awakening MMO Reveals Alternate History: Sidesteps Religion, Emphasizes Spice

In a bold move, Dune Awakening, a survival MMO by Conan Exiles developer Funcom, introduces an alternative history to the beloved Dune universe, set a few years before the canonical events. Joel Bylos, Funcom's chief creative officer, hints at a pivotal decision made differently, veering away from the original saga's path, particularly sidestepping the theme of religion, a cornerstone of Frank Herbert's work.

Alternate Timelines and Canonical Deviations

The game imagines a universe where key moments unfold differently, resulting in a timeline distinct from Herbert's novels. Bylos, while keeping the specifics under wraps, mentions bypassing the religious undertones that are deeply ingrained in the Dune series. This decision, approved by the Herbert estate via Legendary Studios, navigates around Dune's lore, focusing instead on the Butlerian Jihad and the human struggle against artificial intelligence. Spice addiction and consumption remain central, hinting at spiritual undertones still present in the game's universe.

Game Mechanics and Player Experience

Dune Awakening offers a rich survival MMO experience, starting players with minimal resources and challenging them to rise in power within the game's world. The game's mechanics emphasize guild formation, allegiance to factions, and competition for the invaluable resource of spice. With server meshing technology, players can expect seamless transitions across vast landscapes, engaging in both cooperative and competitive play. The inclusion of Coriolis storms introduces a dynamic element of destruction and rebirth, pushing players to adapt their strategies continuously.

Political Intrigue and Combat Dynamics

True to the Dune legacy, the game weaves intricate political intrigue into its fabric, with factions vying for influence over the Landsraad Council. Combat options range from melee and ranged to vehicular engagements, with spice enhancing player abilities at a cost. Bylos hints at the game capturing the "weirdness" of Dune, offering players a deeper interaction with the universe, including the impactful experience of spice visions. The game's economy will also revolve around spice, with systems in place for player trade and market dynamics.

As Dune Awakening carves its path within the expansive universe created by Frank Herbert, it introduces players to a familiar yet distinctly unique experience. By sidestepping certain canonical elements in favor of an alternate history, the game promises an immersive world filled with the intrigue, conflict, and grandeur that fans of the series have come to love, while offering enough novelty to attract newcomers to the Dune saga.