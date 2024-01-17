Duncanville Police Chief Mark LiVigni Retires after a Distinguished 30-year Career

Mark LiVigni, the celebrated police chief of the Duncanville Police Department, has officially announced his retirement, effective at the end of the month. After an illustrious 30-year career marked by unwavering dedication to public safety and community service, LiVigni’s departure is truly the end of an era for the department and the city at large.

Advertisment

A Career of Commitment and Excellence

LiVigni’s journey in law enforcement is nothing short of extraordinary. Serving in every sworn rank within the department, he ascended to the helm as the chief in 2022. Appointed as the assistant chief in 2017, LiVigni’s leadership was recognized by his peers and superiors for his tireless work ethic and commitment to excellence in public service.

His impressive list of career achievements includes a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas, where he graduated magna cum laude. He also attended the 233rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy, further honing his skills in law enforcement. A testament to his academic prowess, LiVigni was the recipient of the Tory Caeti award for academic excellence from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration's School of Executive Leadership.

Advertisment

Service Beyond the Badge

LiVigni’s service to his community extended beyond the confines of the police department. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, his dedication to the nation is testament to his strong sense of duty. City officials, including Assistant City Manager Robert D. Brown, Jr. and City Manager Douglas Finch, have publicly expressed their gratitude for LiVigni's unwavering dedication to the city.

Honoring a Legacy

The City of Duncanville is not letting LiVigni’s retirement pass without due recognition. A public farewell celebration is being organized at City Hall, a fitting tribute to a man who has dedicated his life to the service of the community. The event will provide an opportunity for the city’s residents to personally express their appreciation for LiVigni’s years of service.

Mark LiVigni’s retirement marks the culmination of a career defined by dedication, service, and excellence. The city of Duncanville is losing a remarkable law enforcement officer, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations in their pursuit of public service.