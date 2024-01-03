en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Duke University Scientists Develop New Method for Discovering High-Entropy Ceramics

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Duke University Scientists Develop New Method for Discovering High-Entropy Ceramics

A groundbreaking computational method, named Disordered Enthalpy-Entropy Descriptor (DEED), has been developed by a team of materials scientists at Duke University, in concert with associated institutions. DEED paves the way for the swift discovery of innovative ceramic materials, capable of enduring extreme temperatures soaring above several thousand degrees Fahrenheit. These newly found materials are harder than steel and remain stable in chemically corrosive environments. Their potential applications span from the creation of wear-and corrosion-resistant coatings to thermoelectrics, batteries, catalysts, and radiation-resistant devices.

Revolutionary Approach and Potential Applications

Backed by a generous grant of $7.5 million from the US Department of Defense, the research made use of the Duke Automatic-FLOW for Materials Database (AFLOW) to predict the properties of untested mixtures. The DEED method has already proven its worth, leading to the successful lab production of 17 new materials from a pool of 900 predicted formulations. This novel method is specifically designed for hot-pressed sintering, a production technique that involves the heating of powdered compounds to high temperatures while simultaneously applying pressure.

Characteristics and Future Implications

The resulting ceramics, while bearing a metallic appearance, retain the hardness and brittleness characteristic of traditional ceramics. The research, which was recently published in the journal Nature, promises to foster the commercial production of these materials in the future. The study focuses on negative mixing enthalpy solid solutions, essentially delivering high strength and ductility. It also sheds light on the diverse potential applications of high-entropy ceramics in a plethora of fields.

This pioneering approach provides a new avenue for tailoring graphene for electronics beyond silicon. The findings of this research mark a significant leap forward in materials science, opening up new vistas of possibilities in various sectors. The rapid discovery of high-entropy ceramics using the DEED method could revolutionize industries, from electronics to defense, by providing materials that are not only tough and durable but also resistant to extreme conditions.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
4 mins ago
Laser Scarecrows Mark New Era in Crop Protection, Study Shows
In a groundbreaking study that could revolutionize agricultural pest management, researchers from the University of Florida and the University of Rhode Island have devised a high-tech solution to combat bird-induced crop damage—a longstanding issue that inflicts millions of dollars in losses annually. The study, published in Pest Management Science, reveals that laser scarecrows, innovative devices
Laser Scarecrows Mark New Era in Crop Protection, Study Shows
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
20 mins ago
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
20 mins ago
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
6 mins ago
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
'For All Mankind' Season 5: What to Expect from the Apple TV Plus Series
15 mins ago
'For All Mankind' Season 5: What to Expect from the Apple TV Plus Series
Researchers Optimize Neural Network to Predict Arsenic Contamination in Topsoil
18 mins ago
Researchers Optimize Neural Network to Predict Arsenic Contamination in Topsoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: An Argentine Professional League 2023 Showdown
36 seconds
Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: An Argentine Professional League 2023 Showdown
Keane Lewis-Potter: Brentford's Beacon of Hope Amid Injury Crisis
36 seconds
Keane Lewis-Potter: Brentford's Beacon of Hope Amid Injury Crisis
Mike Vrabel Dismisses Departure Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Tennessee Titans
39 seconds
Mike Vrabel Dismisses Departure Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Tennessee Titans
Genesee County on the Verge of Legal Reorganization with New Appointment
42 seconds
Genesee County on the Verge of Legal Reorganization with New Appointment
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
54 seconds
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
54 seconds
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
2 mins
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
2 mins
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
2 mins
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
33 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app