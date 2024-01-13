Duke Energy’s Massive Transformer Move Set to Disrupt Traffic in York County

In a significant development in York County, South Carolina, a major traffic disruption is anticipated this Saturday. The reason? Duke Energy will be transporting a colossal 650,000-pound transformer from the Norfolk Southern railyard near downtown Rock Hill to the Catawba Nuclear Station. This is not an everyday spectacle, considering the equipment is similar in weight to two blue whales or a 3,200 square-foot house.

Massive Equipment on the Move

The operation, which is expected to take between six to eight hours, will span a 20-mile route. This includes major thoroughfares such as Cherry Road, Heckle Boulevard, Highway 161 through Newport, and Highway 274 leading to the station. The South Carolina State Highway Patrol will oversee the transportation process, with the trucks moving at speeds ranging from 20 to 30 mph.

Transforming Power for the Grid

The transformer is an essential component of the power production process. It increases the voltage from the 22,000 volts produced by Unit 2 at Catawba to 230,000 volts. This step-up makes the power suitable for distribution across Duke Energy’s extensive electrical grid. As such, the transportation and installation of this transformer are considered critical to the region’s energy supply.

Ensuring Safe and Reliable Energy

The new equipment will be installed during a scheduled refueling outage later this year. This move is part of Duke Energy’s continued commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and clean energy for customers. The transformer was shipped from Cordova, Spain, and will be trucked and trailered by Edwards Moving & Rigging. The load being transported is more than 230 feet long, 20 feet high, and 12 feet wide, making for an impressive sight on the roads of York County.

As residents brace for the traffic disruptions, they can take solace in knowing that this operation is integral to ensuring a steady supply of power in their homes and businesses. Despite the temporary inconvenience, the arrival of the transformer underscores the ongoing efforts to bolster the region’s energy infrastructure.