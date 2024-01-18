Duke Energy Florida Funds Promise Scholarship Program with $50,000 Donation

Duke Energy Florida, a leading electricity provider in the state, has pledged a $50,000 donation to St. Petersburg College's (SPC) Promise Scholarship program. This magnanimous contribution aims to provide graduates from eight high schools in Pinellas County, with the unique opportunity to pursue their higher education at SPC in 2024, without any burden of tuition or fee costs.

Investing in Future Generations

This scholarship program is designed to cover the expenses for associate degrees or financial aid-eligible certificates, offering students a chance to build a solid educational foundation without the stress of financial constraints. The Promise Scholarship, an innovative initiative of St. Petersburg College, was initially introduced as a pilot project for five high schools in the region. It was later expanded to include eight high schools due to its overwhelming success.

A Sustained Partnership

The collaboration between Duke Energy Florida and SPC is not new, with the two entities having a history of successful joint ventures. Among the notable collaborations is the establishment of the Electrical Lineworker program and countless initiatives aimed at supporting the community. This recent donation is yet another testament to the commitment of Duke Energy Florida to the education sector and the local community.

Application and Eligibility

The Promise Scholarship program is open to all students graduating from a select list of eight high schools in Pinellas County. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with further information about the application and eligibility available at spc.edu/promisescholarship. It is a golden opportunity for students to step into the world of higher education, equipped with the financial support they need to succeed. The year 2023 saw over 460 students reaping the benefits of this program, paving the way for a promising future.