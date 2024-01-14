Duke Energy Braces for Power Outages Amidst Blustery Conditions

With winter’s icy breath blowing fiercely in the Tri-State area, Duke Energy stands vigilant, monitoring potential power outages triggered by the weekend’s powerful gusts. While the tempest’s wrath has somewhat abated, the threat still lurks in the form of weaker tree limbs that could fracture, leading to sporadic power outages in the continuing blustery conditions.

Colerain Facility: Duke Energy’s Strategic Outpost

The energy giant is primed for rapid response, banking on its latest facility in Colerain, a strategic asset that caters to approximately 150,000 customers, its reach extending as far as the Indiana border. This facility has emerged as one of the pivotal locations from which crews are dispatched, thus playing a crucial role in the energy company’s outage management strategy.

Commitment to Swift and Safe Power Restoration

Jeff Brooks, acting as Duke Energy’s voice, underscored the company’s commitment to restoring power promptly and safely, especially in the face of these biting cold weather conditions. In his statements, Brooks shed light on the company’s operations and control centers in Cincinnati, highlighting their pivotal role in keeping a close eye on power outages and coordinating crew dispatches.

Preparedness and Safety: Duke Energy’s Mantra

Duke Energy has taken the initiative to caution its customers, advising them to be ready with emergency kits and plans in the event of power outages induced by the severe cold. The company has set up a system for customers to report power outages by simply texting ‘OUT’ to 57801. Furthermore, customers can stay updated about local power outages through the Duke Energy website. Safety measures include the crucial advice of operating generators only outdoors to evade the lethal risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.