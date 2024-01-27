Subscribe

0

#United States

Duke Blue Devils Edge Out Clemson Tigers in Thrilling College Basketball Game

No. 12 Duke Blue Devils clinches a nail-biting 72-71 victory over Clemson Tigers, maintaining their three-decade home winning streak, thanks to a crucial play by Tyrese Proctor.

author-image
BNN Correspondents
New Update
Duke Blue Devils Edge Out Clemson Tigers in Thrilling College Basketball Game

In the pulsating heart of college basketball, another riveting chapter unfolded as the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils edged out the Clemson Tigers, securing a 72-71 victory in a contest that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. The game, a testament to the fiercely competitive nature of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), was decided by a critical moment of brilliance from Duke's Tyrese Proctor.

Last-Second Drama

With the clock ticking down and Duke trailing by a solitary point, Proctor was fouled by Clemson's Josh Beadle. With nerves of steel, Proctor converted two free throws, flipping the score in Duke's favor. Clemson's hopes for a last-second redemption were dashed when P.J. Hall collided with Duke's Mark Mitchell, thwarting any chance of a final shot.

A Tale of Resilience

Duke's victory wasn't just about one final play. It was a story of persistence, resilience, and a never-say-die attitude. Jared McCain, who scored a game-changing 16 of his 21 points in the second half, and Proctor, who finished with 18 points, embodied this spirit. P.J. Hall led Clemson with a commendable 19 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to tilt the game in their favor.

Maintaining the Winning Streak

The win ensures that Duke's nearly three-decade-long home winning streak against Clemson remains unbroken. The victory also improves Duke's record to an impressive 15-4 overall and 6-2 in the ACC, while Clemson stands at 13-6 overall and 3-5 in conference play. This game served not only as a thrilling spectacle but also a reminder of Duke's resilience in the face of pressure and the captivating competitiveness of ACC basketball.