Dublin's Preparing for Life Programme Earns Recognition from US Department of Health and Human Services

The Preparing for Life programme, a pioneering initiative rooted in north-east Dublin, has gained international recognition and endorsement from the US Department of Health and Human Services. This singular achievement makes it the only Irish initiative of its type to qualify for federal and state funding in the US.

Impacting Lives Through Early Intervention

Launched in 2007 in Darndale, this programme was designed by the Northside Partnership to enhance family life. It offers a spectrum of services, including home visits, antenatal education, breastfeeding support, and group sessions. It also provides courses in baby massage, parenting, speech, and language, all aimed at fostering early intervention and the development of parenting skills. The programme's unique approach to supporting parents and caregivers through coaching and mentoring has shown tangible, positive impacts on families across various Irish locations where it has been implemented.

A Unique Irish Initiative

Now, the programme's effectiveness has earned it a place on the US Home Visiting Evidence of Effectiveness (HomVEE), distinguishing it as the only Irish initiative listed. This listing not only qualifies it for American federal and state funding but also designates it for a formal trial in the US. The trial will be held in a predominantly Spanish-speaking community in southside Chicago, in partnership with a local community organization, Casa Central.

International Recognition and Future Prospects

Professor Orla Doyle, from UCD's Geary Institute, played an instrumental role in establishing the programme's credentials in the US. This led to a partnership with the University of Chicago's Centre for the Economics of Human Development (CEHD). This international recognition symbolizes a significant accolade for the programme, its participants, and the research underpinning it. It also paves the way for future collaborations and policy investments in family support services, thus continuing its mission to promote opportunity for children and their caregivers.