Dublin Airport Introduces Mobile Passport Control App for US-bound Passengers

In a significant technological development, Dublin Airport announced the introduction of the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app for passengers traveling to the United States. This move further digitalizes the travel process, eliminating the need for physical paperwork and potentially improving airport efficiency.

Streamlining the Immigration Process

The MPC app, available on both Apple App and Google Play stores, enables travelers to input their travel documents, photos, and customs declaration information digitally. This can be done before arriving at the pre-clearance facility at the airport, reducing inspection times and overall wait times. The US Customs and Border Protection website affirms that the app's purpose is to streamline entry into the US, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Improving Passenger Experience

The use of the MPC app doesn't require prior approval, allowing travelers to bypass the traditional paper form process. Moreover, this effective use may grant travelers access to a designated queue, which could result in shorter wait times. Graeme McQueen, media relations manager at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, has warmly received the launch of the MPC app. He believes it will enhance passenger experiences by facilitating faster processing times and reduced queuing, thus providing passengers with more leisure time at the airport before US flights.

Pre-Clearance Facilities Expansion

Currently, Dublin and Shannon airports are among the 15 global locations with pre-clearance facilities. This move positions Dublin Airport at the forefront of aviation innovation, offering passengers a more streamlined and efficient journey. The Billy Bishop Toronto City airport is also expected to join this list in 2025, further expanding the network of airports offering this convenient service.