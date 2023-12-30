en English
Education

Dual Enrollment Programs: A Growing Strategy to Curb Higher Education Debt

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:58 pm EST
High school students are increasingly turning to dual enrollment programs as a way to mitigate the burden of higher education debt. A result of the absence of broad-based student loan forgiveness, dual enrollment programs offer students the opportunity to take college-level courses and potentially gain an associate’s degree by the time they graduate from high school. This strategy significantly reduces the cost and borrowing requirements associated with pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

Rising Trend of Dual Enrollment Participation

A recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center indicates a 12.8% increase in dual enrollment participation since 2022. Programs such as Post University’s High School Academy in Waterbury, Connecticut, have experienced a surge in enrollment, providing students the chance to complete high school and up to two years of college coursework concurrently.

Advantages and Challenges of Dual Enrollment

While not all dual enrollment participants earn an associate’s degree, a majority accumulate at least one year of college credit. This allows them the flexibility to enter college as transfer students. With policies in at least 35 states ensuring that associate’s degree holders can transfer as juniors to four-year state schools, dual enrollment is becoming recognized as a cost-effective educational pathway.

Initially designed to cater to underrepresented students, dual enrollment programs currently tend to attract high-achieving, predominantly white students. A study conducted by Columbia University’s Community College Research Center has recommended enhanced outreach to underserved students and families to increase awareness of dual enrollment’s benefits in promoting college attendance and graduation rates.

Addressing Disparities in Dual Enrollment Adoption

Despite the growing popularity of dual enrollment, there are disparities in its adoption. A recent study highlights widening gaps among racial, economic, and geographic groups in Illinois, with white and affluent students outpacing their minority and lower-income counterparts in enrollment and completion rates.

Legislation and financial support have been put in place to improve the accessibility and affordability of dual credit programs, but disparities have widened. Efforts are being recommended to make these programs more accessible and affordable, particularly in districts with the lowest participation rates.

Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

