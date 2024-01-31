Subscribe

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner: A Blooming Romance Revealed in LA Streets

Pop icon Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner's affectionate public displays confirm their growing romance. From shared kisses to matching outfits, they're taking the LA streets by storm.

Mazhar Abbas
In the heart of Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, the affection between pop icon Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner blossoms unabashedly under the California sun. A casual day out on January 30 saw the couple indulging in intimate displays of affection, their connection evident in their shared kisses, embraces, and arm-in-arm strolls.

Public Affection Takes Center Stage

Both adorned in white tops and light wash denim jeans, the couple exuded a relaxed and comfortable air, their casual attire mirroring their easy-going companionship. Their day was filled with simple pleasures: shopping and sipping coffee, their joy in each other's company palpable. The public display of affection was an undeniable confirmation of the growing romance between the Grammy-winning singer and the actor.

Earlier Signs of Romance and Confirmation

These public expressions of affection follow earlier signs of their budding romance. On January 10, they shared a slow dance at an after-party for Turner's series premiere, a tender moment that hinted at their deepening connection. A dinner with friends on January 14 further underscored their bond. Page Six received confirmation from a reliable source that the couple is indeed dating, with Lipa attending the after-party in a show of support for Turner.

The Convergence of Style

Interestingly, their public appearances have also revealed a convergence in their fashion styles, suggesting a potential influence of Lipa on Turner's wardrobe. The matching casual attire during their outing in Los Angeles hinted at a shared aesthetic, further consolidating their relationship.