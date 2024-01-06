DSV Expands Footprint in US With New Office in Raleigh-Durham

Global logistics firm DSV has amplified its presence in the United States with the launch of a new office in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The Danish company’s decision to establish an office in this location is fueled by the flourishing pharmaceutical sector in the region and the strategic advantage offered by the Raleigh-Durham Research Triangle, a hub recognized for its research and technological advancements.

DSV: Enhancing its Service Offerings

The new office is expected to augment DSV’s service offerings by providing tailored logistics solutions to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, as well as other sectors. This move is aimed at improving proximity to customers, which is in line with DSV’s commitment to delivering superior customer service.

Leadership and Strategy

The leadership reins of the new office have been handed over to Mirjana Abernethy, a seasoned DSV employee with experience in the company’s Charlotte office. Her local knowledge plays a crucial role in reinforcing relationships with customers in the region.

Speaking about the expansion, Jan Rene, Regional Vice President at DSV, expressed enthusiasm and highlighted the company’s commitment to customer service and its contribution to the growth of the local market. This expansion is perceived as a part of DSV’s wider strategy to fortify customer relationships and spur regional development.

