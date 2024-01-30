Drugged Driving Suspect Causes Two Accidents in Wilkes-Barre, Faces Child Endangerment Charges

In the bustling town of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a Saturday afternoon's tranquility was shattered by the unnerving sound of metal clashing against metal, not once but twice. At the heart of these disturbing incidents was a man named Jonathan Scott Nekrasz. He was subsequently apprehended on suspicion of drugged driving following a four-vehicle collision at the typically busy intersection of Coal Street and North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Disturbing Scene Unfolds

Upon arrival at the nerve-racking scene, police officers discovered two injured children in Nekrasz's vehicle. One child, with a face marked by blood, bore the brunt of the accident. The children's minor injuries, however, signified a much more significant issue. Nekrasz, the man behind the wheel, displayed telltale signs of impairment. His pupils were unnaturally small, his speech slurred and lethargic, all indicative of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Erroneous Identification

In a further display of his impaired judgement, Nekrasz, when asked for his driver's license, handed over a credit card. Adding to the officers' suspicion, he incorrectly identified 'Blue Cross/Blue Shield', a health insurance provider, as his vehicle insurance carrier. His actions painted a grim picture of a man not merely under the influence, but perilously so, enough to endanger lives.

Charges and Detainment

With Nekrasz's consent, a blood test was administered to confirm the presence of drugs. The results of this test would further solidify the charges laid against him. Nekrasz was slapped with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of driving under the influence. The judge set his bail at a steep $7,500, and he was subsequently detained at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

This unnerving incident serves as a stark reminder of the grave dangers of drugged driving. As law enforcement continues its investigation, the residents of Wilkes-Barre are left to ponder the safety of their streets and the well-being of their children.