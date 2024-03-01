Drowning Pool, Saliva, and Any Given Sin Rock Fargo: SNAFU Le Tour Hits April 10

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert featuring Drowning Pool, Saliva, and Any Given Sin in Fargo go on sale tomorrow, March 1st. The musical powerhouses are set to take the stage at the Sanctuary Events Center on April 10, as part of their spring tour sweeping across various cities and venues through April.

Rock Icons Unite for Epic Spring Tour

The SNAFU Le Tour, featuring iconic rock bands Drowning Pool, Saliva, and Any Given Sin, promises to deliver an electrifying experience. Scheduled for April 10 at the Sanctuary Events Center, the concert is poised to be a highlight of Fargo's spring entertainment calendar. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show kicking off at an hour later, ensuring a night filled with high-energy performances. Advance general admission tickets are priced at $32, with a slight increase to $35 on the day of the show. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on this monumental rock event.

Where to Get Your Tickets

Tickets for this must-see concert are available through multiple channels. Prospective concert-goers can purchase their tickets online at JadePresents.com, call (701) 298-0071 for more details, or visit the Tickets300 box office located at 302 N. University Drive, Fargo. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, offering fans a convenient way to secure their spot at the show. With additional fees applicable, attendees are encouraged to buy in advance to take advantage of the lower price.

A Night to Remember

The SNAFU Le Tour is more than just a concert; it's a gathering of rock enthusiasts eager to see Drowning Pool, Saliva, and Any Given Sin live in action. Each band brings its unique energy and repertoire of hits to the stage, promising a night of unforgettable performances and rock anthems. As the date approaches, anticipation builds for what is sure to be a standout event in Fargo's concert scene this spring.

As the bands prepare to hit the road for their spring tour, Fargo fans are marking their calendars for April 10. The SNAFU Le Tour is not just a concert; it's a testament to the enduring appeal of rock music and its ability to bring people together. The event at the Sanctuary Events Center promises to be a celebration of rock's past, present, and future, with Drowning Pool, Saliva, and Any Given Sin leading the charge. Don't miss your chance to be part of this musical journey.