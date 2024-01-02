en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Drop in Unruly Passenger Incidents in 2023, But Figures Still Twice Pre-Pandemic Levels

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Drop in Unruly Passenger Incidents in 2023, But Figures Still Twice Pre-Pandemic Levels

In a significant stride towards safer skies, unruly passenger incidents on US flights witnessed an approximately 20% drop in 2023, with 1,987 cases reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, this decrease does not entirely quell concerns, as these figures are nearly double the pre-pandemic levels, indicating an average of two incidents per 10,000 flights.

Enforcing the Montreal Protocol 2014

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has highlighted the urgency of this issue by urging governments to enforce the Montreal Protocol 2014. This international treaty aims to manage unruly and disruptive passenger incidents more efficiently, fostering safer and more harmonious air travel. Despite the drop in incidents in the US, the IATA’s call reflects a global rise in such incidents, necessitating stronger, internationally coordinated measures.

FAA Reauthorization Act and Penalties

Under the FAA Reauthorization Act, passengers can be fined up to $37,000 per violation. More severe cases may lead to FBI referrals, resulting in possible imprisonment, placement on airline no-fly lists, or exclusion from the TSA’s PreCheck program. The FAA has initiated enforcement action on 567 cases in 2022, distributing $8.4 million in fines, indicating its commitment to curbing such incidents.

Exploring Preventative Measures

Beyond enforcing penalties, there’s a call for more preventative measures. The IATA supports the FAA Reauthorization Act, viewing it as a temporary solution. It suggests the need for measures that can prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place. Although national no-fly lists have been considered in the US, they lack bipartisan support. Countries like China and India have already implemented such lists. The UK has launched the ‘One Too Many’ campaign to educate passengers about the consequences of unruly behavior before boarding.

Despite the decrease in 2023, the threat of unruly passenger incidents remains significant, impacting the safety and comfort of air travel. The incident of a Breeze Airways flight diversion due to a bomb threat underlines the potential severity of such episodes. As the skies continue to fill post-pandemic, the need for comprehensive, effective measures to address this issue becomes increasingly critical.

0
Aviation Security United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Alton Bay Ice Runway: A Unique Spectacle in the Aviation World

By Justice Nwafor

JetBlue Airways Corp: A Deep Dive into Its Stock Performance and Forecast

By BNN Correspondents

Daniel McKorley: A Beacon of African Entrepreneurship

By Ebenezer Mensah

Opposition Leader Questions Bahamian Government's Deal with JDL

By BNN Correspondents

Oneworld Alliance Launches First Branded Lounge at Seoul Incheon Airpo ...
@Aviation · 42 mins
Oneworld Alliance Launches First Branded Lounge at Seoul Incheon Airpo ...
heart comment 0
EHang’s EH216-S Aircraft Conducts Successful Commercial Flight Demonstrations in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

EHang's EH216-S Aircraft Conducts Successful Commercial Flight Demonstrations in China
Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report

By Quadri Adejumo

Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report
India Shifts Focus from Hub-and-Spoke to Point-to-Point Flights

By Rafia Tasleem

India Shifts Focus from Hub-and-Spoke to Point-to-Point Flights
COAS General Syed Asim Munir Lauds Pakistan Air Force’s Operational Readiness & Technological Advancements

By Rizwan Shah

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Lauds Pakistan Air Force’s Operational Readiness & Technological Advancements
Latest Headlines
World News
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
5 mins
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
5 mins
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
6 mins
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
6 mins
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
7 mins
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
7 mins
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
7 mins
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
7 mins
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
7 mins
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app