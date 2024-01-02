Drop in Unruly Passenger Incidents in 2023, But Figures Still Twice Pre-Pandemic Levels

In a significant stride towards safer skies, unruly passenger incidents on US flights witnessed an approximately 20% drop in 2023, with 1,987 cases reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, this decrease does not entirely quell concerns, as these figures are nearly double the pre-pandemic levels, indicating an average of two incidents per 10,000 flights.

Enforcing the Montreal Protocol 2014

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has highlighted the urgency of this issue by urging governments to enforce the Montreal Protocol 2014. This international treaty aims to manage unruly and disruptive passenger incidents more efficiently, fostering safer and more harmonious air travel. Despite the drop in incidents in the US, the IATA’s call reflects a global rise in such incidents, necessitating stronger, internationally coordinated measures.

FAA Reauthorization Act and Penalties

Under the FAA Reauthorization Act, passengers can be fined up to $37,000 per violation. More severe cases may lead to FBI referrals, resulting in possible imprisonment, placement on airline no-fly lists, or exclusion from the TSA’s PreCheck program. The FAA has initiated enforcement action on 567 cases in 2022, distributing $8.4 million in fines, indicating its commitment to curbing such incidents.

Exploring Preventative Measures

Beyond enforcing penalties, there’s a call for more preventative measures. The IATA supports the FAA Reauthorization Act, viewing it as a temporary solution. It suggests the need for measures that can prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place. Although national no-fly lists have been considered in the US, they lack bipartisan support. Countries like China and India have already implemented such lists. The UK has launched the ‘One Too Many’ campaign to educate passengers about the consequences of unruly behavior before boarding.

Despite the decrease in 2023, the threat of unruly passenger incidents remains significant, impacting the safety and comfort of air travel. The incident of a Breeze Airways flight diversion due to a bomb threat underlines the potential severity of such episodes. As the skies continue to fill post-pandemic, the need for comprehensive, effective measures to address this issue becomes increasingly critical.