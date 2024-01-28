Drone Strike near Syrian Border Kills Three American Troops, Injures 25

On Sunday, an unexpected drone strike near the Syrian border in northeast Jordan resulted in the deaths of three American troops and injuries to 25 others. The attack, which is now being attributed to Iran-backed militias, marks the first U.S. casualties in the recent spate of strikes across the Middle East during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Identifying the Perpetrators

American officials are diligently working to identify the specific group responsible for the attack, but their preliminary assessment suggests the involvement of one of the Iranian-backed groups. The strike used a large one-way attack drone, also known as a 'suicide' drone, targeting a base in Jordan known as Tower 22. This base is a strategic point that provides logistical support to U.S. forces in Syria, including those at the nearby al-Tanf base.

Anticipating Retaliation

Following the attack, Iran-backed fighters in east Syria began evacuating positions, seemingly in anticipation of U.S. retaliation. The U.S. has historically responded to similar attacks by striking targets in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen to deter Iranian-backed groups and protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

President Biden's Response

President Biden condemned the attack as 'despicable and wholly unjust,' affirming the U.S. commitment to fighting terrorism. He vowed to hold those responsible for the attack to account at a time and in a manner of the U.S.'s choosing.

The drone attack comes amid a broader increase in assaults on American military installations in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militias. They claim this is retaliation against U.S. support for Israel in the Gaza war, and a strategic move to force U.S. military withdrawal from the region. The mounting tension in the Middle East underscores the urgency of finding a resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the need for continued international attention and intervention.