Drone Strike in Jordan Results in Deaths of Three US Service Members

On January 28, 2024, a military outpost in northeastern Jordan, bordering Syria, was the target of a fatal drone strike. The attack resulted in the deaths of three U.S. service members and left 25 others injured. The incident, confirmed by the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) based in Tampa, Florida, was carried out using a one-way attack Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).

First US Fatalities in Middle East since Gaza Conflict

This tragic event marks the first fatalities of US troops in the Middle East since the commencement of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7. The attack was orchestrated by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq. The base, known as Tower 22, was targeted amidst a period of soaring tensions in the region, raising fears of a potential regional conflagration.

Biden Vows to Hold Perpetrators Accountable

US President Joe Biden has strongly condemned the attack and pledged to hold those responsible to account. The President attributed the attack to 'radical Iran-backed militant groups' and has vowed to respond appropriately. The incident has led to calls for a stronger response against Iranian targets, with some U.S. lawmakers pressing Biden to take decisive action against Iran for backing the militia responsible for the deadly strike.

Jordan Offers Cooperation in Ensuring Frontier Security

Jordan, the country hosting the attacked outpost, has expressed its condemnation of the terrorist attack and shown readiness to cooperate with Washington in securing its frontier. The attack was the first of its kind targeting American troops in Jordan during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and the first to result in loss of American lives. Jordan's commitment to countering terrorism and maintaining security along its border with Syria has been emphasized following the incident.

In line with the Department of Defense (DoD) policy, the identities of the fallen service members are being withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified, showing respect for the families. Further updates on the situation will be released as they become available.