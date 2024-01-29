Drone Attack on American Troops in Sleeping Quarters: Iran-Backed Militia Claims Responsibility

Without warning, American troops in their sleeping quarters were ruthlessly targeted by a drone attack, resulting in multiple casualties. The unexpected assault occurred at a time when elements of the US defense system were temporarily disabled due to the return of an American drone, which could have contributed to the surprise attack.

Accusation and Denial

As the smoke cleared, fingers were quickly pointed towards Iran. However, the Middle Eastern nation vehemently denied any involvement in the attack, dismissing the accusations as "baseless". In a turn of events, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organization for Iran-backed militias, stepped forward to claim responsibility for the strike.

New Player Amidst Heightened Tensions

This claim surfaced amidst a volatile atmosphere in the region, following a conflict ignited by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. This led to Israeli retaliatory strikes in Gaza, escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, announcing its formation after the onset of this conflict, is believed to represent various Shia militia groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada.

Ghost Groups and the Suspected Culprit

These groups have a history of targeting US bases in Iraq and Syria. The creation of such 'ghost groups' is seen as a tactical move to prevent the direct attribution of attacks to specific entities. Yet, despite this smokescreen, Kataib Hezbollah, a secretive Shia militia with ties to Iran, is often suspected in such incidents. The US has targeted this group multiple times in response to previous attacks on American troops since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October.