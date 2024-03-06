Driving the Future Campaign Returns: Raffle for OLOL Children's Hospital Aims to Surpass $13.5M Raised

The Driving the Future campaign, hosted by Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital (OLOLCH), is making its comeback for the 14th consecutive year in 2024. After raising over $1.2 million in the previous year through a raffle, the campaign has set a new goal to exceed the $13.5 million raised over the past 13 years.

This initiative has significantly contributed to the advancement of medical technologies and the expansion of patient services at OLOLCH.

Expanding Medical Horizons

Last year's raffle proceeds were instrumental in acquiring a 3T MRI machine, enhancing doctors' ability to diagnose and treat patients with unprecedented precision. This state-of-the-art technology offers a 75% reduction in scan time while providing superior image quality, especially for brain and spine visualization. The Driving the Future campaign has not only modernized medical equipment but also played a crucial role in expanding patient services within the hospital.

Raffle Details and Prizes

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 5, supporters can purchase $50 raffle tickets either online at ololchildrens.org/drive or by calling 855-295-KIDS (5437). Participants will have the chance to win one of five silver Lexus vehicles, with all proceeds directly benefiting the children's hospital. Over the years, the raffle has awarded 65 cars to 65 lucky winners. Additionally, an Early Bird drawing offers participants a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize between Mar. 6 and Apr. 3, with the main cash drawing scheduled for April 17.

Community Engagement and Support

Tickets are also available at Price LeBlanc Lexus, Toyota, Nissan, and OLOL gift shops, emphasizing the community's active involvement in supporting this cause. The collective effort of the Baton Rouge community and the generous contributions of participants and sponsors have been pivotal in making the Driving the Future campaign a success. This initiative not only underscores the importance of community engagement in healthcare advancement but also highlights the tangible impact of collective contributions on children's health services.

As the Driving the Future campaign embarks on another year of fundraising, the Baton Rouge community stands together in anticipation of surpassing previous achievements. The continued success of this campaign signals a brighter future for pediatric healthcare, ensuring that Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital remains at the forefront of medical innovation and patient care.