Business

Drivewyze Launches Free Safety System for Commercial Truck Drivers

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Drivewyze Launches Free Safety System for Commercial Truck Drivers

In a bid to minimize fatalities and crashes on highways, Drivewyze, a leading player in transportation technology, announced the launch of Drivewyze Free. The announcement was made at the Transportation Research Board conference, with the firm stating that the new safety system will deliver crucial in-cab safety messages to commercial truck drivers. The service is available at no cost to fleets, with real-time traffic slowdowns and other safety alerts being generated in partnership with state transportation and enforcement agencies.

Improving Highway Safety

The primary objective of Drivewyze Free is to enhance highway safety. The system provides alerts for areas with high rollover risk, low bridges, and mountain-related hazards. It also offers information about rest areas, including truck parking availability. The service has received backing from various states including New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina. The Pennsylvania Turnpike and state patrols from Colorado and Wyoming are also part of the program.

The Impact of Real-Time In-Cab Messaging

Studies indicate that real-time in-cab messaging can have a positive influence on driving behavior, thereby reducing the likelihood of crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), interstate highway crashes make up a significant proportion of collisions. A considerable number of these incidents, particularly secondary ones, result in preventable rear-end collisions.

Increasing Safety with Drivewyze Free

The alerts provided by Drivewyze’s free safety system have been shown to reduce speed and hard braking, thereby increasing safety. The company emphasizes that Drivewyze Free will be regularly updated with new features, and more states will join the program, all at no cost to fleets. In a world where technology continues to blur the line between humanity and machines, Drivewyze is playing its part in ensuring safer highways for us all.

Business United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

