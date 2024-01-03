en English
Business

Driven Brands Lawsuit: Investors Urged to File Lead Plaintiff Applications by February 20, 2024

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Driven Brands Lawsuit: Investors Urged to File Lead Plaintiff Applications by February 20, 2024

In a turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the investment world, Driven Brands Holdings Inc., a major player in the automotive service industry, is facing a securities class action lawsuit. It has been alleged that the company and some of its top executives concealed key information between October 27, 2021, and August 1, 2023. ClaimsFiler, a renowned shareholder information service, is now reminding investors that they only have until February 20, 2024, to file lead plaintiff applications in the lawsuit, which is currently pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

The Triggering Reveal

On August 2, 2023, Driven Brands disclosed its second quarter earnings for 2023, which fell short of expectations. The report shone a light on poor results in its Glass business segment, delays in integrating acquired auto glass businesses, competitive challenges in its Car Wash segment, and a reduction in its full-year earnings guidance for 2023. These revelations stood in stark contrast to previous affirmations of its financial outlook.

The Allegations

The lawsuit alleges that Driven Brands made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions, particularly concerning the company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and the performance of its Car Wash business segment. Investors who bought common stock of Driven Brands between the specified period are now being given until February 20, 2024, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Assistance to Investors

ClaimsFiler is stepping in to offer assistance to Driven Brands investors by providing detailed information on the lawsuit, facilitating the submission of claims, and offering free case evaluations through the law firm Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC. This move is expected to help investors navigate the legal maze and understand their rights and potential remedies in this complex situation.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

