DriveItAway’s CEO Shares 2023 Achievements, 2024 Growth Strategies in Year-End Message

DriveItAway Holdings Inc., under the leadership of CEO John F. Possumato, has released an inspiring year-end message, reviewing the company’s triumphs amid industry challenges in 2023 and laying out a framework for expansion in 2024.

DriveItAway’s 2023 Retrospective

DriveItAway’s software platform and app are designed to empower millions in the U.S., particularly those with subprime and deep subprime credit, to drive and possibly purchase vehicles, including electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Despite the unprecedented vehicle shortage that rocked the industry, Possumato highlighted that the company remained steadfast in its pursuit of growth, continuously cultivating its technology and forming strategic partnerships.

One significant achievement was establishing a sublease relationship with a national subscription service to counter inventory challenges. This move, coupled with the operation of a small fleet of EVs, helped the company develop expertise and prepare for the EV wave in the market.

DriveItAway also addressed transitional issues with vendors inherited from previous management, promising that future regulatory filings will be on schedule.

Strategic Developments for 2024

Looking forward to the New Year, Possumato outlined several strategic developments. Enhancing their SaaS platform is a key focus, aiming to capitalize on the favorable shift in the auto industry with increased vehicle supply, and leveraging potential benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act’s EV/PHEV incentives.

The company’s relationships with partner organizations, such as Partners Personnel, are expected to facilitate scaling and bridge transportation gaps for workers. DriveItAway’s expansion plans are especially targeted towards the ‘unbankable’ demographic, utilizing the low acquisition costs of used EVs to bolster their fleet.

Possumato’s Message to Shareholders

In his message, Possumato expressed profound gratitude to shareholders for their unwavering faith in the company. Highlighting the company’s resilience in the face of adversity, he projected optimism for DriveItAway’s growth trajectory.

As a company that has consistently shown grit and innovation, DriveItAway is poised to harness the potential of the changing auto industry landscape to drive growth and deliver value to its shareholders.