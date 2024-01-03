en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions

In the face of a historic vehicle shortage that posed challenges in 2023, DriveItAway Holdings Inc. has emerged stronger, laying a robust foundation for future expansion into the subprime credit market.

The company’s innovative software platform and app are designed to provide those in the U.S. without adequate personal transportation, the opportunity to drive and potentially purchase vehicles.

Adapting to Market Conditions

DriveItAway adapted to the challenging market conditions by establishing a sublease relationship with a national subscription service and operating a small fleet of Electric Vehicle (EV) units.

This strategic move not only ensured vehicle availability but also provided the company with invaluable insights into EV operations.

Resolution of Administrative Vendor Issues

In addition, DriveItAway successfully resolved administrative vendor issues, a crucial step that ensures timely quarterly filings moving forward.

The resolution of these issues symbolizes the company’s dedication to transparency and accountability.

Anticipating Favorable Industry Conditions in 2024

The company foresees favorable industry conditions for 2024. With vehicle inventory expected to increase and car loan delinquencies, particularly in the subprime categories, predicted to rise, the stage is set for DriveItAway’s growth.

The further development of the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, including the transition to a bring-your-own-insurance model, is poised to benefit drivers with good driving records.

Leveraging the 2023 Inflation Reduction Act

DriveItAway’s strategy is well-positioned to leverage the incentives for EVs and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) offered by the 2023 Inflation Reduction Act.

All vehicles on the company’s platform qualify for these tax incentives, providing a competitive edge.

Partnership with Partners Personnel

The company’s partnership with Partners Personnel is a significant move towards addressing reliable transportation needs, signaling a strong demand for DriveItAway’s services. The company aims to expand its fleet with low-cost used EVs and capitalize on the market opportunity presented by the plateau of EV sales.

As it strives to make EVs accessible to a broader range of consumers and not just affluent buyers, DriveItAway is poised for significant growth.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
6 mins ago
Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023
Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has reported a remarkable increase in its U.S. vehicle sales for the year 2023. The company sold a total of 2,248,477 vehicles, marking a 6.6 percent increase on a volume basis and a 7.0 percent increase on a daily selling rate basis compared to 2022. These figures not only testify
Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023
Automotive Industry Embracing Driving-Parking Integrated Solutions: A Surge in Adoption
22 mins ago
Automotive Industry Embracing Driving-Parking Integrated Solutions: A Surge in Adoption
Nikola Corporation: A High-Flying Stock's Fall to a Penny Stock
23 mins ago
Nikola Corporation: A High-Flying Stock's Fall to a Penny Stock
Smart Eye & Green Hills Expand Collaboration to Enhance Automotive Safety
9 mins ago
Smart Eye & Green Hills Expand Collaboration to Enhance Automotive Safety
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
14 mins ago
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
New Zealand's Motoring Industry: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs
15 mins ago
New Zealand's Motoring Industry: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs
Latest Headlines
World News
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
1 min
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
1 min
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
2 mins
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
2 mins
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
2 mins
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
2 mins
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
2 mins
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
2 mins
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
3 mins
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app