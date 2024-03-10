Drew Carey Champions 'The Four Agreements' for Personal Freedom, Shares Impact

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Drew Carey, the beloved host of The Price Is Right, reveals the profound influence of The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom on his life. This self-help masterpiece by Don Miguel Ruiz promotes a code of conduct based on four core beliefs aimed at fostering happiness and personal liberation. Carey not only endorses the book as his daily reading but also has its principles displayed in his bathroom, underscoring their significance in his journey towards self-acceptance and happiness.

Embracing the Four Agreements

Carey's advocacy for The Four Agreements stems from its simplistic yet challenging aspirations: to be impeccable with one's word, not to take anything personally, to avoid making assumptions, and always to do one's best. These principles, according to Carey, pose a considerable challenge in practice, particularly in the realms of personal integrity and emotional resilience. The host recounts struggles with adhering to these agreements, especially within the high-stakes, critique-prone environment of show business. However, he attests to the transformative power of these principles in fostering a mindset geared towards personal improvement and self-compassion.

The Challenge and Reward of Living by the Agreements

Living according to Ruiz's code of conduct is no easy feat, as Carey reveals. The commitment to being impeccable with one's word often entails making tough decisions that align more closely with one's true intentions rather than societal or interpersonal expectations. Similarly, the principle of not taking anything personally is particularly testing for those exposed to constant judgment and criticism, such as individuals in creative fields. Despite these challenges, Carey credits the Agreements with helping him navigate the complexities of self-identity and self-worth, emphasizing the crucial role of always doing one's best as a gateway to self-forgiveness and contentment.

A Personal Testament to Freedom and Happiness

Carey's personal testament to the life-changing impact of The Four Agreements shines a light on the potential for profound personal growth and happiness that lies in adopting Ruiz's code. By sharing his journey of embracing these principles, Carey hopes to inspire others to reconsider the self-limiting beliefs and agreements that govern their lives. His story is a compelling example of how challenging yet rewarding the path to personal freedom can be, encouraging a broader audience to embark on this journey of self-discovery and transformation.

As Drew Carey continues to share his experience with The Four Agreements, he not only highlights the book's significance in his own life but also its potential to inspire positive change in others. Through his candid sharing, Carey invites us to reflect on our personal agreements and challenges us to seek a path towards greater happiness and freedom.