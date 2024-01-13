DREO to Showcase Innovative AIOT Appliances at CES 2024

DREO, a trailblazer in smart home brands, is ready to dazzle attendees at the CES 2024 expo in Las Vegas, unveiling its AIOT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) appliances under the categories of air comfort and kitchen. The company’s products bank on intuitive smart home technology, reflecting the brand’s commitment to creating integrated and comfortable home environments.

DREO’s Product Highlights: ChefMaker Combi Fryer and CombiCook Technology

The spotlight is on DREO’s ChefMaker combi fryer, an innovative appliance featuring CombiCook technology. This cutting-edge technology has already gained significant popularity, as evidenced by a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $1 million in just 24 hours. Within five months of release, DREO has sold more than 15,000 units of this revolutionary product.

Joshua Gunn, DREO’s vice president, underscored the company’s vision, stating, ‘Our goal is to simplify technology and create a comfortable home environment for consumers.’ The company’s rapid growth aligns with this vision, with a sale of over 5 million devices in the U.S. and an expansion plan to increase its retail presence to over 6,000 stores.

DREO’s Recognition and Product Design Philosophy

The brand’s excellence was recognized when it won the title of one of ‘America’s Best Home & Garden Brands in 2022. DREO’s product design philosophy revolves around unique proprietary technologies such as Turbosilent, Hyperamics heating, MistWave for humidifiers, and the upcoming CombiCook in ChefMaker, all intended to enhance the user experience.

A novel home milk frother marks the beginning of DREO’s drink & beverage series. This new product comes with a patented technology designed to produce superior milk froth. Looking ahead, DREO plans to expand its air comfort category with the MultiComfort series and innovate in the ceiling fan category, continuing to redefine product excellence and simplify technology for the end user.

One of the most anticipated products from DREO at CES 2024 is the ChefMaker Combi Fryer. This innovative product has been recognized by Mashed with the Innovation Award for completely transforming the way people use air fryers. Equipped with patented CombiCook technology, a 5.6-inch display, a cooking probe, a built-in atomizer, a water tank, and app integration, it can cater to a wide variety of foods and accommodate users of all skill levels in the kitchen.