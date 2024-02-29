DreamWorks Land to Debut at Universal Studios Florida: Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda Await

ORLANDO, Fla. -- This summer, Universal Studios Florida is set to unveil the much-anticipated DreamWorks Land, bringing to life the enchanting worlds of beloved DreamWorks Animation franchises. Announced to open its doors to guests eager for adventure, this new addition promises a blend of thrilling attractions, interactive experiences, and the chance to meet cherished characters.

Advertisment

Step into DreamWorks Animation

Universal Studios Florida has shared exciting details about what visitors can expect from DreamWorks Land. Among the highlights are a family-friendly roller coaster inspired by the vibrant world of Trolls, interactive play areas themed around Kung Fu Panda, and the opportunity to explore Shrek's Swamp, complete with a towering 35-foot-tall cottage replica. This immersive land aims to encapsulate the magic of DreamWorks Animation, offering adventures such as a dazzling 'Trollercoaster' ride, interactions with Po in the Panda Village, and meet-and-greets with favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse.

Attractions and Experiences

Advertisment

The announcement highlights three main attractions that will anchor DreamWorks Land: Troll's Trollercoaster, Panda Village, and Shrek's Swamp Meet, each offering a unique experience reflecting its respective movie's theme. Beyond the headline attractions, guests can look forward to themed playgrounds, water activities, snack locations, and more. Murals and splash pads will add to the visual appeal, making every corner of DreamWorks Land a feast for the senses.

Anticipation Builds for Summer Opening

As the opening window for DreamWorks Land approaches, anticipation is building among fans of DreamWorks Animation and theme park enthusiasts alike. Universal Orlando Resort's commitment to creating an engaging and immersive experience is evident in the careful planning and creativity infused into this new land. Visitors of all ages can expect a memorable adventure that brings their favorite DreamWorks Animation stories to life in new and exciting ways.

The addition of DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida marks a significant expansion for the park, promising to draw guests from around the world. As summer nears, more updates on specific attractions, opening dates, and special events are expected to be released, adding to the growing excitement for this animated wonderland.