Dream to Reality: Fred and June's Books Opens in Mooresville, Enriching Local Literary Scene

Stephen Hayes and his wife, Morgan, have transformed a lifelong dream into reality by opening Fred and June's Books in downtown Mooresville, offering a unique blend of new and used books. Named in honor of Stephen's supportive family members, the bookstore has quickly become a community favorite, providing a cozy space for book lovers and hosting various local events. This venture not only fulfills a personal dream for the Hayes family but also brings a fresh, community-focused option to the local literary scene.

From Vision to Venture

Opening Fred and June's Books was a decade-long journey for the Hayes, culminating in a space that reflects their passion for books and community. The store's design, focusing on comfort and accessibility, invites customers to linger, browse, and discover their next favorite read. With a significant portion of the inventory being used books, Fred and June’s encourages trade-ins, making literature more accessible and sustainable. Their approach to personal customer service and community engagement through events and social media has set them apart in a world dominated by online retailers and big chains.

Community Connection and Events

Understanding the importance of community, Fred and June’s hosts events that engage local talent and provide a platform for authors and musicians. From story times to silent book clubs, these gatherings aim to foster a love for reading and create a sense of belonging among book enthusiasts. The introduction of a shop dog adds to the store’s welcoming and friendly atmosphere, making it a unique destination in Mooresville’s downtown area. The Hayes’ efforts to blend traditional and innovative means of attracting customers underscore their commitment to creating a vibrant literary hub.

The Future of Fred and June’s

As Fred and June’s Books continues to grow, the Hayes look forward to expanding their offerings and events, solidifying their place in the community. Their story is a testament to the enduring appeal of local bookstores and the role they play in enriching the cultural fabric of a town. With plans to leverage partnerships and continue engaging with the community, Fred and June’s is set to become a cornerstone of Mooresville’s downtown revival, proving that dreams fueled by passion and hard work can indeed become successful realities.