Dream In Color: A Vibrant Exhibition Celebrating the African Diaspora

In the heart of Berkeley, a vibrant exhibition titled 'Dream In Color' casts a spotlight on the rich tapestry of the African Diaspora. As part of the broader 'Art of the African Diaspora' show, originally known as 'Art of Living Black', this satellite exhibition at ACCI Gallery promises to be a memorable event. On the brisk afternoon of Saturday, February 17, at 4 pm, attendees will have the unique opportunity to dive deep into the artistic journey of five talented artists. Guided by the insightful moderation of ACCI artist Julie Atkinson, this gathering is not just an exhibition but a narrative of inspiration, process, and the vibrancy of current works that connect deeply with the roots of the African Diaspora.

A Canvas of Diversity and Inspiration

The 'Art of the African Diaspora' is no ordinary event. Originating from the Richmond Art Center, it has grown exponentially to feature 150 artists, each bringing their unique voice and vision to the forefront. This expansion is a testament to the show's foundational goal: to broaden opportunities for Black artists and to celebrate their invaluable contributions to the fabric of cultural and artistic expression. The satellite exhibitions, including 'Dream In Color', serve as intimate portals into the broader aspirations and achievements of these artists within and beyond the African Diaspora.

Julie Atkinson: A Portrait of Passion and Purpose

At the center of 'Dream In Color' stands Julie Atkinson, a beacon of creativity and determination. A member of the North Berkeley artist co-op, Atkinson discovered her passion for art through online tutorials and community art classes. Her chosen medium, water-soluble oils, allows her to create mesmerizing portraits that reimagine women as flowers, symbolizing growth, beauty, and resilience. Atkinson's work is more than art; it's a mission to promote positive images of Black women, emphasizing the elegance and diversity of natural hair. This Saturday, she not only moderates the discussion but also shares her journey and the profound inspirations behind her creations, inviting others into a world where every brush stroke tells a story of identity, struggle, and triumph.

Connecting Threads of Experience and Expression

The 'Dream In Color' exhibition is a convergence of stories, each artist bringing their unique perspective and history to the canvas. As attendees wander through the ACCI Gallery, they engage with a dialogue that transcends time and geography, connecting the dots between personal experiences and universal themes within the African Diaspora. This event, moderated by Atkinson, is more than a showcase; it's a vibrant classroom, a space for reflection, and a celebration of the relentless spirit of creativity that defines the African Diaspora. The conversation on Saturday promises to peel back layers, revealing the inspirations, processes, and vibrant current works that continue to shape and influence the art world.

In conclusion, the 'Dream In Color' exhibition at the ACCI Gallery in Berkeley, CA, is a pivotal moment in the ongoing story of the 'Art of the African Diaspora'. By bringing together five artists under the thoughtful moderation of Julie Atkinson, it highlights the diversity, strength, and enduring beauty of Black artistic expression. This event not only showcases the talent of individual artists but also underscores the importance of community, dialogue, and the power of art to inspire positive change. As the doors open on Saturday, February 17, at 4 pm, 'Dream In Color' invites us to embark on a journey that celebrates the past, illuminates the present, and looks forward to a future where art continues to unite and uplift.