Dream Homes Realized: Conejo Valley Boasts Sub-$1M Single-Story Gem

In an era where real estate prices are skyrocketing, finding a dream home in a coveted location like Conejo Valley for under a million dollars might sound like a fantasy. Yet, Pat Helton, a seasoned realtor with Coldwell Banker, brings this dream to life by offering a charming three-bedroom, two-bath, single-story home at 2960 Firwood Court in Newbury Park for $849,900.

Key Features and Upgrades

This inviting residence is designed to maximize comfort and style, featuring a light and open floor plan that welcomes plenty of natural light through its large windows. The heart of the home is undoubtedly the spacious living room, seamlessly connected to a formal dining area and family room that both open to a large patio, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a peaceful evening. Culinary enthusiasts will appreciate the sunny kitchen equipped with a stainless steel gas range, sink, and recently updated dishwasher and microwave. The home's allure extends to the primary bedroom, which boasts a large wall closet, an ensuite bathroom with replaced fixtures in 2022, and serene views of Mt. Boney. Two additional guest bedrooms offer spacious accommodations and large closets, alongside a convenient computer workstation.

Outdoor Living and Community Highlights

The property's exterior is equally impressive, featuring a large, private backyard with a spacious covered patio, a flourishing rose and herb garden, a lemon tree, and flowering trees. The front yard's lawn was recently replaced in 2023, adding to the curb appeal. For those with hobbies or storage needs, the two-car garage includes a roll-up door with a newly replaced automatic opener, workbench, and built-in storage, ensuring plenty of space for projects or equipment. Situated on a short cul-de-sac in a highly desirable neighborhood, residents enjoy proximity to Wendy Park, numerous hiking trails, shopping options, and the award-winning Conejo Valley Unified School District.

Affordability in a Premier Location

Amidst a market where prices often stretch beyond reach for many, this listing stands out not only for its affordability but also for its location in the upscale Conejo Valley. The area is known for its natural beauty, community amenities, and high quality of life, making this home an exceptional opportunity for buyers seeking a blend of luxury, comfort, and value. With thoughtful upgrades, a well-maintained interior and exterior, and a prime location, this property challenges the notion that dream homes are out of reach for those desiring to live in Southern California's more affluent areas.

As the real estate market continues to evolve, opportunities like this serve as a reminder that with the right guidance and timing, finding a dream home within a reasonable budget is still possible. For those seeking to make their homebuying dreams a reality in Conejo Valley, this single-story gem represents not just a rare find but a beacon of hope in a competitive market.