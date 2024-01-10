DRC SIM and QCP Collaborate to Launch Real Estate Debt Investment Venture in the US

In an ambitious venture, DRC Savills Investment Management (DRC SIM) has joined forces with QCP, the proprietor of Quadrant Real Estate Advisors, to launch an innovative real estate debt investment entity in the United States. The collaboration, marking DRC SIM’s maiden foray into the US debt investment market, is set to operate under the moniker DRC SIM US – a representation of its North American operations. A significant majority of this joint venture will be owned by DRC SIM.

Unifying Expertise for Institutional Investors

The strategic partnership is designed to amalgamate the real estate debt investment proficiency of both DRC SIM and Quadrant to curate bespoke products for institutional investors. Established in 2006, Quadrant brings to the table a proficient team, led by founders Kurt Wright, Jessica Eggins, and Walt Huggins, that has been managing debt investments in Atlanta for institutional clientele. Meanwhile, DRC SIM, founded by Dale Lattanzio, Rob Clayton, and Cyrus Korat in 2012, has carved a niche as a European real estate debt manager.

Leveraging Favorable Market Conditions

The newly launched platform eyes the currently favorable market conditions for alternative lenders in the US, intending to capitalize on the escalating significance and demand for US real estate debt. Alex Jeffrey, CEO of Savills IM, perceives this venture as a strategic expansion into the vast US market, building upon the success DRC SIM has savored in Europe and Australia.

A Partnership with Promise

Kurt Wright of Quadrant expresses optimism about the partnership, envisaging a potent blend of his firm’s deployment expertise in the US with DRC SIM’s capital raising and structuring prowess in Europe.