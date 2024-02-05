DRBA Announces New Fare Structure Effective April 2024

The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commission has unveiled a new fare structure for its services, set to take effect from April 1, 2024. The restructured fares are aimed at improving farebox recovery, making travel more affordable for families, and offering better rates for frequent travelers.

Details of the New Fare Structure

The revamped fare structure includes a $1 increase for standard-sized vehicles and motorcycles. Larger vehicles will see steeper increases, with vehicles measuring between 26' to 45' incurring an additional $2 and those over 46' accruing a $3 increase. Child passenger fares for ages between 6 to 13 will be reduced by $1 during the peak season, while shuttle fares will see a $2 increase.

Penalties and Additional Fees

To encourage customers to either cancel or modify their bookings rather than not showing up, the 'No Show' fee will be substantially increased from $10 to $26. Furthermore, a new $2 handling fee will be introduced for 'show-go' vehicle travel, which refers to travelers arriving without prior bookings. An optional Priority Boarding fee of $5 will also be rolled out, allowing passengers the choice of earlier boarding, subject to space availability.

Upgraded Loyalty Rewards Program

On top of these changes, the DRBA is also enhancing its Loyalty Rewards Program. This will enable guests to accumulate points which can be redeemed for future travel, including a free trip after every tenth journey. This resolution will not affect passenger fares for the current season, off-season rates, or 'Return-Trip' fares purchased as part of a round-trip ticket. The new fare structure is projected to generate an additional $211,000 in revenue based on 2023 traffic data.