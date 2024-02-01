Draper Laboratories Reveals Large-Scale Mars Replica, Marking Continuity in Space Exploration

Cambridge-based nonprofit research entity, Draper Laboratories, has brought the Red Planet closer to the Earth with its unveiling of a large-scale replica of Mars. Adding to its already established lunar model, this Mars replica marks a notable stride in Draper's history of space exploration and technological collaboration with NASA. The unveiling was carried out during a private event, ahead of the reopening of the Draper Museum to the public in March.

A Nod to Draper's Legacy

The creation of this Mars model is deeply rooted in Draper's legacy. The founder, Doc Draper, was an ardent dreamer of space exploration. His initial plan was to undertake a mission to Mars before President Kennedy's directive refocused the attention towards the Moon. This model, hence, symbolizes an unfulfilled dream, a nod to the ambition that set the foundation for Draper Laboratories.

Insightful Self-Guided Tours

With the museum's reopening, Draper will offer informative self-guided tours to the public. These tours will highlight the nuances of Mars, the Moon landing, and Draper's indispensable role in the realm of space exploration. This initiative is in line with Draper's commitment to fostering knowledge about the universe beyond our celestial borders.

The Mars model, built with high-resolution imagery, provides a detailed view of the planet's topography. It meticulously showcases valleys, craters, volcanoes, and mountains, offering an almost realistic experience of exploring the Martian surface. Ingeniously designed to be visible from the street, it extends a sneak peek of Mars to the public, further piquing interest in space exploration.