Dramatic Rescue on Mount Monadnock: A Tale of Survival and Preparedness

In a dramatic display of human determination and teamwork, three hikers were rescued from the frigid conditions of Mount Monadnock, New Hampshire, under the cover of a Friday evening. The team of rescuers included personnel from N.H. Fish and Game, Monadnock Park staff, and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, who braved harsh winter conditions to locate and safely escort the lost hikers down the mountain.

The Lost Trio

The disoriented hikers, identified as Sirin O'Connor, 63, and Somjak Weerapit, 50, both from Quincy, Massachusetts, and Phromthep Khankaew, 37, from Thailand, had found themselves unable to navigate the trail after darkness fell and temperatures dropped alarmingly. The wind chill on the mountain was reported to have reached an unforgiving -10 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving the hikers, who were ill-prepared for such extreme cold, in a precarious situation.

The Rescue Operation

The rescue team, equipped with the necessary gear and expertise, managed to locate the stranded hikers and guide them down the treacherous mountain terrain. O'Connor's condition, however, deteriorated due to cold exposure and a lack of adequate warm clothing. In a testament to their dedication and commitment, the rescuers administered warm fluids to her and took turns carrying her for the final 1.3 miles of the descent.

The Aftermath

The group reached the trailhead around 8:30 p.m., with O'Connor subsequently being transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for treatment. Following the incident, Fish and Game issued a warning, urging those venturing outdoors to check weather forecasts and prepare adequately for winter weather conditions. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential perils of outdoor adventures, particularly in wintry conditions, and the importance of being adequately prepared.