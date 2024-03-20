Drake Bell Exposes Boy Meets World Stars for Backing Abuser Brian Peck in 'Quiet on Set' Doc

Drake Bell, former Nickelodeon star, has publicly criticized Rider Strong and Will Friedle of Boy Meets World for their previous support of convicted sexual abuser Brian Peck. This controversy comes in the wake of revelations from the Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, where Bell shared his experiences of sexual abuse by Peck at age 15.

The Accusation and The Support

In the series, court documents unveiled that several child actors, including Strong and Friedle, had written letters of support for Peck during his trial. Before the documentary's release, Strong and Friedle, on their Pod Meets World podcast, expressed remorse, admitting they were misled by Peck into believing he was a victim. Friedle, reflecting on his naivety, and Strong, acknowledging his failure to see through Peck's manipulation, shared their perspectives.

Public Reactions and Criticisms

Following these revelations, Alexis Nikolas, another former Nickelodeon star, called out Strong and Friedle for not apologizing directly to Bell. Bell himself criticized the actors for their actions, emphasizing that they were adults at the time and were fully aware of Peck's crimes. He pointed out that their support was not just a mistake but a choice, influenced by the hope that their letters would remain confidential.

Broader Implications and Reflections

This incident has sparked a broader conversation about accountability and the responsibilities of public figures in supporting victims of abuse. The support Peck received from well-known actors at the time of his trial illustrates the significant impact of celebrity influence in legal and public opinion. The controversy serves as a somber reminder of the complexities surrounding sexual abuse cases in the entertainment industry and the importance of standing in solidarity with victims.

The unfolding of these events offers a moment for reflection on the part of those involved and the industry at large. As the conversation continues, it underscores the critical need for a shift in how such allegations are handled, ensuring that victims are heard and supported, rather than overshadowed by the status of those involved.