Dragons Love Tacos: A Whimsical Family-Friendly Production at Chattanooga Theatre Centre

On a crisp Friday evening, February 23rd, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre is set to open its doors to a world where dragons whimsically frolic and tacos reign supreme. The beloved children's book, 'Dragons Love Tacos' by Adam Rubin, leaps off the page and onto the stage in a vibrant, family-friendly production that promises to captivate the hearts of young and old alike. With a limited run from February 23 to March 3, the theatre's Mainstage will be alight with laughter, music, and an undeniable charm that only a story of dragons and tacos can bring.

A Feat of Youthful Talent

Theatre goers will be treated to a dazzling display of youthful exuberance, as the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Youth Theatre brings to life the zany adventures of a young boy, his dog, and their fiery friends. Under the imaginative direction of Annie Collins, two casts of talented young actors will alternate performances, ensuring each show is fresh and filled with the spontaneous joy that only children can bring to the stage. The production is peppered with humor, catchy tunes, dance breaks, and even feats of juggling and cartwheels, making 'Dragons Love Tacos' an unforgettable theatre experience.

More Than Just a Play

But 'Dragons Love Tacos' is more than just a play; it's a celebration of creativity, a testament to the power of storytelling, and a reminder of the joys of childhood. Director Annie Collins shares, "This production is not only exciting for fans of the book but also for anyone who enjoys a silly, adventurous tale. It's a story that resonates with the child in all of us." With tickets priced between $10 and $12.50, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre offers an affordable opportunity for families to engage in the arts, share laughs, and create lasting memories.

Join the Adventure

As the Mainstage Theatre transforms into a vibrant tableau of dragons and their beloved tacos, audiences are invited to join in the fun and mischief. The production showcases not only the talent of its young cast but also the enduring appeal of Adam Rubin's story. In a world where dragons love tacos but beware of spicy salsa, the stage is set for a tale of friendship, fun, and the universal love of a good taco. Whether you're a long-time fan of the book or new to the tale, 'Dragons Love Tacos' at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre is an adventure not to be missed.

As the curtains close on March 3rd, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's production of 'Dragons Love Tacos' will have left its mark on the hearts and imaginations of its audience. With humor, catchy tunes, and a whirlwind of taco-related antics, this delightful play stands as a shining example of how stories can bring us together, sparking joy and laughter in a world that often needs it most. For tickets and more information, visit the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's website or call the Box Office. Be part of the magic that reminds us why, sometimes, a simple story can be the most captivating of all.