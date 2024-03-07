Drag Royalty Alaska & Lola Launch Season 2 of OUTtv's Queen of The Year Pageant Series

On Tuesday, OUTtv, the premier LGBTQ+ streaming platform, captivated audiences with the launch of Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition Season 2. Directed by Adrienne Gruben, this six-episode docu-series takes viewers on an unparalleled journey behind the scenes with drag icons Alaska Thunderf*ck and Lola LeCroix, as they orchestrate their annual Drag Queen of The Year contest. This season, the duo faces the daunting task of outdoing last year's spectacle amid political turmoil and internal challenges.

The Journey to Crowning a Queen

This year's competition introduces a diverse lineup of contestants, including Tony Soto, Charles Galin, and Abhijeet, among others, all vying for the coveted title. With guest stars like Meatball and last year's winner, Militia Scunt, the series promises a blend of high drama, fierce competition, and the unique magic that only the drag community can conjure. At stake are not just the title and crown but a platform to showcase the transformative power of drag.

Amidst Culture Wars

The significance of drag and its place in society has never been more contested, with ongoing cultural debates surrounding gender and performance art. Alaska and Lola's pageant, and by extension their docu-series, stands as a defiant celebration of drag's diverse expressions. Lola LeCroix emphasized their commitment to pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms, making this season an act of resistance as much as a competition.

A Platform for Change

With each episode, Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition goes beyond the glitter to highlight the heart, creativity, and courage of its contestants. Alaska and Lola envision their pageant as a beacon for inclusivity and innovation in the drag community. As the series unfolds on OUTtv, it invites viewers to reconsider preconceived notions about drag and celebrate its role in challenging and changing the cultural landscape.

Filmed in the historic Montalbán theatre in Hollywood, this season marries spectacle with substance, promising viewers an intimate glimpse into the trials and triumphs of drag artistry. As the competition heats up, so does the dialogue around drag's place in contemporary culture, making this series a must-watch for fans and critics alike.